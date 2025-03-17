Insider Buying: Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Insider Purchases 1,111 Shares of Stock

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Free Report) insider Mona Kanaan bought 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$19.08 ($12.08) per share, with a total value of A$21,196.77 ($13,415.68).
Mona Kanaan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 7th, Mona Kanaan bought 7,000 shares of Perpetual stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$19.37 ($12.26) per share, with a total value of A$135,576.00 ($85,807.59).
Perpetual Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Perpetual Company Profile
Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.
