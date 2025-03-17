Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 149 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
NYSE DIS opened at $98.73 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average of $104.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.