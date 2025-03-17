Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Constellation Software (CSU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Constellation Software (TSE: CSU):

3/10/2025 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5,300.00 to C$5,700.00.

3/10/2025 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4,550.00 to C$5,250.00.

3/10/2025 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4,900.00 to C$5,500.00.

3/10/2025 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CSU traded up C$1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4,699.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4,707.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4,532.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83. Constellation Software Inc. has a one year low of C$3,535.00 and a one year high of C$5,040.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

