Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

