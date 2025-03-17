Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lifted by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 164.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805,434 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.7% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,000,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $813.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $771.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $830.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $842.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.