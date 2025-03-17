Wealth Architects LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,147,000. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $171.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.