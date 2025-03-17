Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance
MWE traded down GBX 8.91 ($0.12) on Monday, hitting GBX 59.15 ($0.76). The company had a trading volume of 793,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,980. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1-year low of GBX 34.50 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 70.90 ($0.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.18. The stock has a market cap of £63.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.03.
About M.T.I Wireless Edge
The Company operates through three distinct divisions:
• Antenna Division
MTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.
