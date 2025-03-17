Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance

MWE traded down GBX 8.91 ($0.12) on Monday, hitting GBX 59.15 ($0.76). The company had a trading volume of 793,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,980. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1-year low of GBX 34.50 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 70.90 ($0.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.18. The stock has a market cap of £63.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.03.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd (“MTI”) is an international, specialist technology group focused on comprehensive communication and radio frequency solutions across multiple sectors and geographies, serving blue chip clients.The Company operates through three distinct divisions:• Antenna DivisionMTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.

