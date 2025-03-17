Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Comcast Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.