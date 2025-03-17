Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 18453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,047,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

