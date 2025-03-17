Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $276.99 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

