Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Down 2.5 %
OTCMKTS:GWLLY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.50. 260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83.
