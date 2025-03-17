DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Down 39.2% in February

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DSS stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of DSS at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSS Stock Down 3.6 %

DSS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. 488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,937. DSS has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About DSS

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

