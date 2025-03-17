Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.84 and last traded at $39.37, with a volume of 76355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 78.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Carter’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

