Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $485.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $531.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

