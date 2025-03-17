Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Zepp Health stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Zepp Health has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zepp Health stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owned 0.07% of Zepp Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $14.65 target price on shares of Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

