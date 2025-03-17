Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Trimmed by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after buying an additional 56,211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

TSM stock opened at $174.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.02. The firm has a market cap of $903.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.