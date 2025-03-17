Terra Alpha Investments LLC Makes New $6.12 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Terra Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,120,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 6.2% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $174.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $903.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

