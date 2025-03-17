Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $78.49 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

