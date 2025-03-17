Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 57.10% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Townsquare Media updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

NYSE:TSQ opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $120.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,975.52. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 20,094 shares of company stock worth $191,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.