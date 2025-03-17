Curio Wealth LLC Invests $197,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $160.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.91. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.71.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

