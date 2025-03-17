Curio Wealth LLC Invests $197,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Price Performance
AutoNation stock opened at $160.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.91. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.71.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AutoNation
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AutoNation
- What is a Dividend King?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.