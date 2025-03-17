Curio Wealth LLC Invests $84,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 134 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Intuit by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,984,000 after acquiring an additional 268,060 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,144,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.61.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $598.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $598.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total value of $47,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,776 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,457.60. This trade represents a 67.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,301 shares of company stock worth $121,470,200 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.