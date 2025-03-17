Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 2,653 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 197,028 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 441.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,380.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $68.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $110.56. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $219.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

