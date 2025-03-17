Terra Alpha Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Terra Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,503,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,280,000 after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,163,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,490,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,687,000 after acquiring an additional 477,411 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,739,000 after acquiring an additional 125,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $144.43 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $152.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day moving average is $134.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

