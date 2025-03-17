Curio Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 250,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

SCZ stock opened at $65.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

