65,485 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Arrien Investments Inc.

Arrien Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Arrien Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.28 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.57.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

