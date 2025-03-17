Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $39,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 7.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $142.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.86. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.55.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

