Curio Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.6% of Curio Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

