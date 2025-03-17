Curio Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 16,269 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,603,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 387,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.