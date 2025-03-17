Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,068 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.98 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average is $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $485.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

