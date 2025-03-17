Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.71, but opened at $27.79. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF shares last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 1,319,015 shares.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $858.54 million and a PE ratio of -158.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57.

Get Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF alerts:

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $14.4276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s payout ratio is -8,482.35%.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.