Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Short Interest Update

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMN. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 21,614.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $12.53.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

