Short Interest in Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Rises By 30.9%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.
Source Energy Services Price Performance
Source Energy Services stock remained flat at $6.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
