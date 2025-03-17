Short Interest in Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Rises By 30.9%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Source Energy Services Price Performance

Source Energy Services stock remained flat at $6.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Source Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.