Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

