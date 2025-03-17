SouthState Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

VTI opened at $276.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.39 and a 200 day moving average of $290.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

