CI&T’s (CINT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CINT. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.37.

CI&T stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CI&T has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $873.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.36). CI&T had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $112.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CI&T by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

