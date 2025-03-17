Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $467.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

