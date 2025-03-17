Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 387 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.5% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

