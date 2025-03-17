Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.71, but opened at $10.47. Venture Global shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 445,764 shares.

VG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Venture Global ( NYSE:VG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

In other Venture Global news, insider Michael Sabel acquired 234,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,185,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,369.05. This represents a 24.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Pender acquired 269,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,105.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 719,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,605.15. The trade was a 59.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 803,000 shares of company stock worth $8,108,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

