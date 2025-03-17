Signaturefd LLC Sells 4,176 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osprey Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.59.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.59 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
