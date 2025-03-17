Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.80 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 98.40 ($1.27), with a volume of 61220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.32).

Headlam Group Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £78.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.76.

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.45)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Headlam Group had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Headlam Group plc will post 7.3753605 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Headlam Group

Headlam Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Jemima Bird acquired 7,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £11,285.19 ($14,587.89). Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

