AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in February

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Price Performance

AB Industrivärden (publ) stock remained flat at $31.26 during midday trading on Monday. AB Industrivärden has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26.

Get AB Industrivärden (publ) alerts:

AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.