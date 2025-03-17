Short Interest in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Drops By 21.8%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PDT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.85. 91,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,185. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $13.55.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.