Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,940,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 816,193 shares.The stock last traded at $20.18 and had previously closed at $24.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

In related news, Director Laurie H. Argo bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,215.52. This trade represents a 9.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

