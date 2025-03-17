TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 6283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.45 ($0.29).

TPXimpact Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.02.

About TPXimpact

We believe in a world enriched by people-powered digital transformation. Working in collaboration with organisations, we’re on a mission to accelerate positive change and build a future where people, places and the planet are supported to thrive.

Led by passionate people, TPXimpact works closely with its clients in agile, multidisciplinary teams; challenging assumptions, testing new approaches and building confidence and capabilities.

