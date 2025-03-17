Wrenne Financial Planning LLC Has $448,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $517.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

