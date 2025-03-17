Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Drops By 37.4%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the February 13th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on FNLIF shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on First National Financial
First National Financial Price Performance
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First National Financial
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Consumers Are Cutting Back, But These 3 Stocks Will Stay Strong
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.