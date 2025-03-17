Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Drops By 37.4%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the February 13th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNLIF shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First National Financial

First National Financial Price Performance

About First National Financial

FNLIF remained flat at $27.18 on Monday. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54.

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.