Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Up 2.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $128.18 and last traded at $127.45. Approximately 1,906,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,492,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.46.

Specifically, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $409,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vistra by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $286,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $237,441,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP grew its stake in Vistra by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,612 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

