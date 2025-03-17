QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 900,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $138,376,000 after buying an additional 206,489 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 1,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $156.58 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $173.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.68 and its 200-day moving average is $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

