Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 452,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 819.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forvia in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Forvia Price Performance

About Forvia

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.94. 4,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. Forvia has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $16.64.

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

