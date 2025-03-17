Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ (MIST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIST traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,471. The firm has a market cap of $131.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,770,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 30,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.